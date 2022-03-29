Hoda Kotb shares sweet tribute to Jenna Bush Hager following career milestone The co-star's friendship goes beyond Today studios

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager prove time after time that they are truly co-star goals. The Today Show stars never leave any doubt to fans that they are genuine friends in and out of the studio.

Hoda's support of Jenna amid her recent exciting career news is all the more proof, and fans can't help but gush at their friendship.

The longtime Today anchor, whose now co-star joined her in 2019 after Kathie Lee Gifford retired from talk show hosting, shared a sweet tribute to the star commending her for her latest career milestone.

The impressive duo hosted a talk with a live audience in New York City Monday night to discuss Jenna's book, Everything Beautiful In Its Time.

The mother-of-three is a die-hard book fan, and her co-star constantly celebrates her achievements in reading, always making sure to give her book club, Reading with Jenna, a shout out on their show.

The author is an avid writer as well, having three children's books and a memoir written with her twin Barbara Pierce Bush about growing up within the "Bush dynasty."

While she is certainly a seasoned author, Everything Beautiful In Its Time is a departure from her previous memoir, and it contains her most candid revelations yet.

The adorable photo and tribute

An homage to her grandparents, George and Barbara Bush, who to her were Gampy and Ganny, and Harold and Jenna Welch, or Pa and Grammee, the memoir takes on a more diary-like style, as she includes poems, raw anecdotes and lessons she learned from both set of grandparents.

Hoda celebrated Jenna with a beautiful dedication on Instagram, writing: "Beautiful night with my dear @jennabhager. She walks this earth with her heart on the outside for all to see."

The two are always having fun on and off set

She endearingly replied to the photo of the two posing close together and smiling ear to ear with: "I love you so."

Fans inundated the post's comment section with adoring compliments, writing: "Watching you both in the mornings has helped saved my life. Thank you both," and: "Nothing phony about Jenna! Pure honesty and sincerity thru and thru! It's evident just listening to her!" as well as: "Just adore and love you both!! Your friendship is so special, I enjoy watching you both, it makes my mornings even brighter."

