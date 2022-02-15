Jenna Bush Hager shares romantic picture with husband Henry - but check out their outfits! Those suits, though

Jenna Bush Hager was certainly in a romantic mood over Valentine's Day as she went for a late night stroll with husband Henry Hager.

While the resulting photographic evidence, making its way onto the Today star's social media, may have ended up blurry, fans quickly were obsessed, especially with their coordinating outfits.

In the spectacular shot, Henry dipped Jenna as they were surrounded by flowers and the moonlight shone down on them.

They each wore two three-piece suits with a distinct floral pattern on them, with Henry's a navy blue and Jenna's a lighter shade with flowers also running down her pant leg.

"Be mine, Henry," she simply captioned her photo, and many took to the comments to fawn over the couple and their outfits, with one just saying: "Those suits!!!!"

Another wrote: "We need the story behind those suits," with a third also adding: "Texas twosome! Love the outfits," followed by several others.

Fans quickly began fawning over Jenna and Henry's floral suits

Other adoring comments included: "IM CRYING YALL ARE THE CUTEST," and: "Just can't take Texas outta this TEXAS GIRL," and also: "This - seriously, married photo goals!!!!"

The TV personality is not just celebrating a romantic moment, but also the launch of her new production company, which she talked to co-host Hoda Kotb about on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"I'm starting my own production company with Universal, which is who we work with," she told Hoda, explaining how her book club Read with Jenna was elevating its work.

"And I'm so, so excited because as you know the mission of Read with Jenna is to promote diverse and debut authors."

The Today host revealed some incredible career news

"Now we get to create some television shows and movies hopefully based on these incredible books. And what makes me incredibly excited is that I love all these authors. So I want as many audiences as possible to get to see their work."



