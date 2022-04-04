Megan Thee Stallion wows in thigh-split dress with surprising detail the Grammys The Savage hit-maker rocked three different looks

Megan Thee Stallion wowed fans as she rocked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Modelling three different looks for the 2022 ceremony, it was the Savage rapper's Roberto Cavalli dress that really caught the eye. Megan donned a bodycon leopard print number with a sequinned one-shoulder cut and a daring thigh-high split, which was held together by a metallic cheetah's face on her right hip. She added to the animal vibe by sporting snake-inspired gold earrings, and accessorised with matching bangles stacked on each arm as well as statement rings.

Aside from the surprising cheetah detail, another quick of the dress was the clashing zebra print lining, a subtle statement from the chart-topper.

Megan donned a pair of simple strappy stilettos to complete the look. Wearing her hair down in a poker straight style, the glamorous star put the emphasis on her makeup look, opting for a dramatic winged eyeliner and a perfectly lined lip. Flawless!

Megan Thee Stallion wowed in a cheetah print dress

The chart-topper later emerged in a stomach-baring crop top with an asymmetric neckline and a figure-flattering skirt complete with bandage detailing cinching her in at the waist.

Her third look of the night, which she sported to present an award onstage alongside Dua Lipa, saw Megan rocking a low-cut, safety-pin embellished dress over a pair of wet look leggings.

Megan later emerged in a stomach-baring ensemble

She matched the eye-catching, gold chain embellished detailing on her footwear to her jewellery, layering chunky gold bracelets and wearing a coordinating necklace.

The look was in aid of Megan and Dua recreating Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's 1998 VMAs skirt, where the vocal powerhouses wore the same brown dress they both claimed was "one of a kind".

The Savage hit-maker took part in a skirt with Dua Lipa

After joking that Megan had "stolen" Dua's look, designer Dontalla Versace joined the pair on stage to save the day.

Megan was nominated in the Best Rap Performance category, but lost out to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.

