Jodie Turner-Smith's breathtaking Critics' Choice Awards look is fit for a queen

Jodie Turner-Smith stunned onlookers with her arrival at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, and her outfit was the epitome of contemporary Hollywood royalty.

The Anne Boleyn actress and model wore a sweeping, custom-made Gucci gown in azure silk. She emphasised the striking cool blue shade with reams of dazzling white diamonds and emeralds. Jodie adorned herself from head to toe, beginning with the ingenious use of a choker as a headpiece (à la Princess Diana), down to her fingertips with an array of stunning rings and a decadent crystal manicure.

The high-necked ruffled bow on Jodie's gown not only complemented her elaborate up-do to perfection, but it also matched her husband, Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson's elegant black tuxedo and bow tie.

And how in sync are this couple?! Wanting to add some sparkle too, Joshua fixed a dazzling white diamond brooch featuring a single emerald to his lapel, and it truly elevated his look.

The glamorous duo couldn't contain their affection for one another on the red carpet as they celebrated Joshua's nomination for Actor in a Limited Series for his work on Dr. Death, a crime drama miniseries based on the true story of infamous neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch.

On the night, the award went to Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick, however, the couple has had much to celebrate recently. They are gearing up to celebrate the second birthday of their daughter Janie, whom the couple welcomed into the world in April 2020.

Jodie attended this month's Paris Fashion Week and as the events came to an end, she tweeted: "So happy Paris Fashion Week is over so that paparazzi outside my hotel can't catch me looking like [expletive] anymore."

However, supportive hubby Joshua was quick to call her out, joking, "Why are you lying on the twitters? You know you've never looked bad a day in your life." Fans adore the couple's social media exchanges. "You two are the epitome of adorable" they gushed.

Jodie's acting career going from strength to strength and fans are hoping for more of these stunning red carpet arrivals.

