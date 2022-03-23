Clara Amfo steals the red carpet in mesmerising corset dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Clara Amfo's wardrobe is a thing of beauty. Whether she's looking slick in satin, dazzling in metallics or delighting in gorgeous tuxedo-style dresses, the Radio 1 DJ knows how to work the red carpet.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old presenter looked radiant in a ravishing yellow dress to host the premiere of the highly anticipated second series of Bridgerton, landing on Netflix on 25 March. Clara styled a glamorous yellow wrap dress, complete with elegant off-the-shoulder sleeves and sweetheart neckline.

WATCH: Clara Amfo turns heads at the Bridgerton premiere in stunning yellow dress

Clara's jaw-dropping dress featured a daring thigh split, structured bodice and vibrant yellow hue, accompanied by a pair of strappy silver heels.

We can't get enough of the star's stunning hairstyle, which was styled into a slick high ponytail and cascaded past her shoulders in elegant twists.

Clara's yellow dress was a real showstopper

Thanks to Bridgerton, corset-style dresses have made a mighty comeback. Clara's stunning yellow moment effortlessly captured the ultra-feminine fit, and we're totally struck by the fashion trend we're sure will dominate the high street come summertime.

If you loved Clara's look, we've found several luxe lookalikes sure to turn heads on any occasion. Looking for a wedding guest outfit? Say no more, these fitted bodice frocks are everything we're obsessing over.

Clara is no stranger to turning heads at star-studded events, and her impressive presenting portfolio has landed her front and centre on the red carpet on a number of occasions this year. Remember her mesmerising metallic mini dress worn to the BAFTAs, anyone?

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her look, Clara wrote: "Thank You to the consistently lovely @viviennewestwood team for this dress, I felt like an actual BAFTA with cute shoes on!"

Clara dazzled fans on the BAFTAs red carpet earlier this year

Fans were quick to react to the star's stunning ensemble, rushing to the comments to share their love. "Loooooove your hair!!!!! And the rest obvs!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "My babe you look absolutely fabulous."

"You would look amazing in a paper bag. I love your style, I’ve watched you grow in confidence and now you exude positivity and legitimate power, that makes me celebrate you from one woman to another," a third fan sweetly shared.

