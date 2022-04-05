Ranvir Singh stuns Lorraine viewers in the boldest wrap dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh lit up our screens on Monday as she stepped in to host ITV's Lorraine in a gorgeous turquoise blue dress from Sosandar - and we can't get enough of the striking print.

Looking radiant, the 44-year-old presenter rocked a leopard print wrap dress complete with a figure-flattering waist tie, ruffled hem and elegant long sleeves. Ranvir's stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of the star in her gorgeous ensemble, which she paired with strappy black heels.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star styled her sleek brunette hair in a chic, straightened style, adding a glowy highlighter and rosy blush to brighten her pretty features.

"Straight and sleek for @ranvirtv this Monday morning on @lorraine,' Ranvir's hairstylist Helen Hand wrote on Instagram, and fans couldn't get enough of her ageless look.

Ranvir's hairstylist Helen shared the gorgeous snap to her Instagram

"Ranvir looks beautiful. Her hair is so long and sleek," commented one fan, as another penned: "Beautiful Ranvir!"

Lorraine Kelly even commented on the gorgeous snap, writing "Gorgeous" beneath the glowing photo of Ranvir.

We've never met a wrap dress we didn't like. With a waist-cinching tie and flattering V-neckline, Ranvir's leopard print dress from Sosandar is a timeless staple for your spring summer wardrobe. Rock it at work with chunky white trainers or swish heeled boots, or amp it up for a night out with strappy heels to channel Ranvir's effortless style.

Green Leopard Print Wrap Dress, £75, Sosandar

It's not the first time we've been stunned by the star's bold and beautiful wardrobe. Just last week, Ranvir's go-to stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to share a snap of the star in French Connection's bold 'Airetta Zip Front Jumpsuit'.

Complete with a waist-cinching drawstring, zip detailing, relaxed sleeves and sleek, cigarette trousers, Ranvir's colourful ensemble is a style that had spring written all over it.

The presenter has long trusted her stylist Debbie's judgement when it comes to picking her daily looks. Ranvir has publicly thanked and praised her trusted stylist for selecting such beautiful outfits for her to wear on the ITV show: "Everyone wants a Debbie in their life." They are work-friendship goals!

