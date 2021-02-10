We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh has wowed us with another gorgeous outfit on the show!

We're loving her latest look, which is an affordable buy from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Boden.

Ranvir's TV stylist Debbie Harper shared a beautiful shot of the look on Wednesday morning, and fans were in love with the flirty floral dress.

Ranvir looked stunning in the floral dress

"@gmb @ranvirtv looking beautiful in @boden_clothing Isodora midi shirt dress @nextofficial heels!" the fashion expert captioned her post.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ranvir gets emotional about Strictly exit

Fans quickly reacted, with one commenting: "So beautiful!" and another adding: "Absolutely stunning."

And if you're in love with Ranvir's frock, too, you're in luck - as it's a current season buy from Boden and still available to shop.

Isodora dress, £95, Boden

Costing £95, the 'Isodora' dress is described as being made from a 'Garden Chintz' fabric - with an ultra-flattering waist-cinching belt to give plenty of shape.

The brand writes: "For a refined look that'll take you from presentations to parties, this dress means business. Stay smart with a midi length, and bring your best effortless elegance with the waist belt and fit-and-flare shape. The long sleeves and eye-catching prints seal the deal (and the pockets, of course)." We're sold!

Ranvir rocked another pretty dress last week

It comes after Ranvir stunned GMB fans on Thursday in another beautiful outfit from Damsel In A Dress.

Many fans have noticed that the newsreader has a new confidence about her after her run on Strictly Come Dancing, which saw her perform some incredible numbers with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

She recently revealed that she felt 'flat' after leaving Strictly

She did reveal that she felt quite low after leaving the show, however, during an interview with Calling Peston – the ITV news politics podcast.

"Actually coming out of it for that first, well, the second week out of it, I did feel quite flat and I couldn't shake it off," the star admitted.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.