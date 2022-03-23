Ranvir Singh turns heads on GMB in ultra-flattering jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh lit up our screens on Tuesday in the brightest jumpsuit from French Connection. The Good Morning Britain star always looks lovely to present the breakfast show, and her latest outfit was no exception.

Ranvir's go-to stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of the star in the bold 'Airetta Zip Front Jumpsuit'. Complete with a waist-cinching drawstring, zip detailing, relaxed sleeves and sleek, cigarette trousers, Ranvir's colourful ensemble is a style that has spring written all over it.

Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

Elevating the elegance of her look, Ranvir added a pair of pointed-toe black heels to complete her colourful outfit. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

The former Strictly star wore her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek, straightened style. Adding a rosy blush, glowy base and subtle pink lip, the 44-year-old star looked ageless as she joined the presenting panel alongside co-hosts Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis.

Ranvir looked incredible in her bright and bold jumpsuit

There's no denying Ranvir is the queen of jumpsuits, and the latest one in her seriously impressive collection is still widely available online in several colours.

Perfectly understated with a drawstring waist, we'd rock Ranvir's French Connection jumpsuit with white trainers for the ultimate daytime look, or amp it up with heels to effortlessly take the look from day, to night.

French Connection Airetta Zip Front Jumpsuit, £120, French Connection

The presenter has long trusted her stylist Debbie's judgement when it comes to picking her daily looks. Ranvir has publicly thanked and praised her trusted stylist for selecting such beautiful outfits for her to wear on the ITV show: "Everyone wants a Debbie in their life." They are work-friendship goals!

Last summer, Ranvir was declared: "The Queen of jumpsuits!" by her stylist when she wore a sensational green floral print number from Whistles.

Even ITV viewers took to Instagram to comment that "Ranvir looked extra gorgeous" that day, while another added: "You are such a beautiful lady Ranvir inside and out".

