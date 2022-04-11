Halle Berry poses in cover-up for stunning beach photo - A-list friends react Her cryptic caption set Instagram ablaze... and even Netflix responded

When Halle Berry took to the beach on Sunday, she struck some very glamourous and eye-catching poses. The actress' stunning appearance even stopped Hollywood A-listers in their tracks.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing tiny, high-cut black bikini bottoms and a billowing sheer black cover-up. Always one to add a quirky twist to her ensembles, Halle accessorised with retro lace, fingerless mittens and diamante cat-eye sunglasses. The stunning mother-of-two likely predicted the impact she would have and had fun with her pose - the knowing smile said it all.

Hundreds of thousands of fans including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon rushed to Instagram to cheer Halle on and marvel at the 55-year-old's gym-honed physique.

The incredible outfit sent her fans into overdrive because her entire look paid homage to many of the characters she is famous for playing. Her new white-blond highlights were reminiscent of her character Storm's hair in X-men, starring Hugh Jackman. Her feline shades and raised hand were unmistakably 2004's Catwoman and who could forget her beach entrance as the 'Bond Girl' named Jinx in Die Another Day.

The Monster's Ball star captioned the post: "Nisi all grown up #BAPSvibes," a reference to an iconic but little character she played in the 1997 film BAPS (Black American Princesses) which was directed by Troy Byer who is best known for directing Dynasty.

BAPS has gained cult classic status in recent years, although film critics at the time were not keen. It seems that fans would love to see Halle reprise the role. Even an official Netflix account named 'Strong Black Lead' posted a series of heart emojis on Halle's post when hundreds of fans asked if a sequel was in the works. We'll watch this space!

