Halle Berry skateboards in her underwear in jaw-dropping photos

Halle Berry is one of the fittest women in Hollywood, and even her pastimes help her build up her fitness, as she proved on Friday.

The Die Another Day star went skateboarding with personal trainer and close friend, Peter Lee Thomas, where she highlighted her incredibly toned legs. But it wasn't just her legs that commanded attention in the sun-swept photos as the star took to the skateboard wearing just her underwear and a white T-shirt! Her daring ensemble was completed with just a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

The eye-catching piece of attire featured a stunning palm tree pattern over it, while her top was knotted just above the waist.

Halle shared three photos from her time outside, and revealed that her skateboarding was linked to her fitness brand, respin.

She captioned the post: "…you already know what day it is! #FitnessFriday …. and @peterleethomas and I are BACK with another Fitness Friday classic. Head over to @respin to check out this week’s workout and let us know how many reps you get in today!!

"Always work to be the best version of yourself while landing on two feet... or four wheels."

Halle took to skateboarding during the week

Her fans were stunned with her fitness skills, as one enthused: "Oh Lawwwd!!!," and another added: "BABE!"

A third wowed follower said: "Wow, the view is spectacular," and a fourth commented: "Halle still built perfect. Dream woman till I die."

And a fifth had an embarrassing tale, as they shared: "Love this! I haven't been skating in eons. I do recall the last time I did the front wheels flew off and I busted my [expletive].

"A sweet little boy came to me as I lay on the floor (in protest) and asked if I was ok. First I ever seriously got called ma'am. I guess I did old to him … in my 30s."

The star is passionate about fitness

Earlier this week, the 55-year-old took to her Instagram feed to share a series of clips and shots of herself in a stunning sheer frock as she strutted with style down a street. She later posed kerbside as she gazed wistfully across the road.

A couple of days later, she went on another wild walk, but although she didn't share her outfit on this occasion, she did show off her adorable pet pooch.

In a string of three photos, her beautiful dog looked overjoyed in the car, before they headed out on a hiking trail where the pup looked just as overjoyed.

"Need a smile today?" she asked fans. "Please take Ro's and pass it along!" In other posts, she added dog, heart and sparkle emojis.

