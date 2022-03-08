Halle Berry poses in revealing outfit as she pays very special tribute The Catwoman star celebrated two special days

Halle Berry had quite a few reasons to feel elated on International Women's Day, as she revealed the day coincided with another one special to her.

The actress shared that 8 March was also her partner Van Hunt's birthday and paid tribute to him with a series of pictures posing in one of his t-shirts, baring her toned legs.

However, she decided to amp it up by wearing just the tee, which had his name across it, and nothing else, simply completing her look with a newsboy cap, a glass with her drink in it, and a peek at her underwear.

She had a loving message for her boyfriend, however, as she wrote: "HERE'S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO.

"It's no wonder your birthday and International Women's Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you @vanhunt."

Halle simply posed in a t-shirt in honor of her partner's birthday

The singer and music producer simply took to her comments to give her an adoring: "Mmmmwuah," in response, while her friend Peter Lee Thomas wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to my main man @vanhunt What a blessing it is to know his greatness!"

A fan commented: "When your woman wears your name on her shirt you're doing something right," with another saying: "You are always the vibe," and many others simply bombarding Halle with flame emojis.

The Monster's Ball star shares an affectionate relationship with Van, who she has been with since 2020, and who has worked with her as well.

The two collaborated on the a song for her directorial debut Bruised, and Halle even shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how the two were able to craft the music together.

She recently expanded upon how the two work together as well

"To have the track produced by my love, @vanhunt, who could deliver a song of this magnitude, was serendipitous in some ways…and I am so grateful to have shared this moment together," she said of their partnership.



