Halle Berry stuns in gorgeous dress – and look at her dog The Bruised star styled out the daring ensemble

Halle Berry definitely marked the NAACP Image Awards in style with a daring floral dress that nearly bared her behind.

The Die Another Day star took to her Instagram feed to share a series of clips and shots of herself in the stunning sheer frock as she strutted with style down a street. She later posed kerbside as she gazed wistfully across the road. A couple of days after the event, she went on another wild walk, but although she didn't share her outfit on this occasion, she did show off her adorable pet pooch.

In a string of three photos, her beautiful dog looked overjoyed in the car, before they headed out on a hiking trail where the pup looked just as overjoyed.

"Need a smile today?" she asked fans. "Please take Ro's and pass it along!" In other posts, she added dog, heart and sparkle emojis.

For her jaw-dropping outfit, she added a sparkling emoji to one post, while in another she enthused: "Had so much fun last night at the virtual @naacpimageawards! Congratulations to @iamjhud and all the winners! I’m still [applauding emoji] for @dannyboydjr."

Fans loved the look, and many flocked to the comments to share how their enthusiasm for the look.

Halle stunned in the bold ensemble

One shared: "Beautiful, and beautiful bold performance," while another added: "Stunning! Beautiful inside and out."

A third posted: "Everything you do is beautiful!" and a fourth penned: "Halle is just gonna be fine forever!"

Legions of her followers were rendered speechless by the breathtaking dress, with many posting strings of heart and flame emojis.

Halle stunned fans last month when she modeled a striking beige swimsuit with daring cut-outs on the sides highlighting her amazing abs. She wore her hair down in tousled, beachy waves and sported minimal makeup.

The star had a fun day with her pet pup

The 55-year-old explained in the caption: "Guess what? #FitnessFriday is coming BACK y'all!!! @peterleethomas and I have been off working and we haven't been together in a while … but we're back, ready to give you more Fitness Friday fun and tips and continue to encourage you along your fitness journey!

"Head over to @respin NEXT FRIDAY for our first workout. No excuses… you got a week to get ready! Let's reSpin our fit together! Happy Fitness Friday!"

Halle introduced the concept of Fitness Friday to her fans back in 2018, revealing that she would be sharing something about fitness every single week in the hopes of inspiring and motivating them.

