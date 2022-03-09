Halle Berry shares simple health secret for a flat stomach The actress has a simple trick for washboard abs

Actress Halle Berry has been wowing fans recently with a series of scantily clad selfies and on Tuesday she revealed how she keeps her stomach so flat.

MORE: Halle Berry poses in revealing outfit as she pays very special tribute

Speaking on Instagram Stories, Halle Berry revealed she is a fan of gut supplements from US brand Pendulum Life, in particular the brand's Glucose Control capsule, which Halle says helps to "lower A1C, control glucose spikes and boost sugar metabolism."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry bares toned abs during intense workout

Without glucose spikes, you're less likely to crave unhealthy foods, resulting in potential weight loss and reduced bloating.

MORE: Halle Berry looks incredible in slinky cut-out swimsuit

SEE: Halle Berry poses in risqué underwear and leopard-print outfit

Pendulum's supplements are designed to help manage type 2 diabetes and support gut health, but are also safe to use for general metabolic health, with benefits including reduced sugar cravings, weight loss, improved energy, improved sleep and reduced brain fog.

Halle Berry chatted on Instagram about her supplements of choice

Reviewers on Pendulum's site report losing weight while taking the supplements, with one writing: "Have lost about 5 pounds with no change in diet," while another commented: "My tummy has felt flatter and calmer (no cramps!) since the morning I started taking it."

Pendulum Glucose Control Supplements, $215 for 30-day-supply, Pendulum

Halle Berry's fans have been seriously impressed with the 55-year-old's physique recently, with comments on her posts reading: " You are just so stunning," and "God took his time with you Miss Berry."

MORE: 10 supplements it's actually worth taking

The photo in question showed the star skateboarding with personal trainer and close friend, Peter Lee Thomas, where she highlighted her incredibly toned legs.

Halle wowed in this revealing snap

But it wasn't just her legs that commanded attention in the sun-swept photos as the star took to the skateboard wearing just her underwear and a white T-shirt! Her daring ensemble was completed with just a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.