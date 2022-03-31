Carrie Underwood dazzles in all-denim look for epic performance The Cowboy Casanova singer looked sensational!

Carrie Underwood knows how to thrill her fans with her amazing fashion choices, and she certainly wowed on Thursday when she shared some photos from a recent performance.

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals she will perform at the Grammys - fans react

The legendary country singer has been performing at her REFLECTION residency, and while she made sure to wear plenty of outfits the one that caught our attention was her all-denim look, where she sang in a gorgeous jacket and a pair of barely-there short shorts, alongside a pair of dazzling boots. The ensemble really showed off her incredibly toned legs, as she struck a triumphant pose with one of her arms and legs raised.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood proves to be fitness goals in skintight workout clothes

Another look resembled a cascading waterfall as Carrie performed with water falling behind her, and she also styled out a stunning orange dress that highlighted her shoulder bones.

READ: Carrie Underwood and husband's celebration of their 'precious miracle' was so sweet

MORE: Carrie Underwood pays loving tribute to her many puppies with adorable photos

In her caption, the singer enthused: "Just another day at the office… What a fantastic crowd tonight! Thanks for rocking out with us!"

Fans loved the post, with many rushing to share their experiences of the concert, as one wrote: "Sooo amazing Carrie!! I was there and you left me speechless," and a second posted: "Incredible show!"

The singer looked amazing in her all-denim look

But others loved her show-stopping looks, as one said: "The queen is pretty and beautiful," and another added: "That girl and them amazing legs."

Another person joked: "Hope you make your way to Alberta sometime… didn't ZZ Top write a song about those legs?"

SEE: Carrie Underwood wows in dazzling silver mini dress ahead of Las Vegas return

MORE: Carrie Underwood marks 'the start of a new era' with single release

The 39-year-old is regularly blowing fans away with her show-stopping looks during her residency and she wowed at one with a daring semi-sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her incredibly sculpted figure.

The singer is a queen of fashion

The skintight outfit features silver tinsel and sequins running down it and highlights Carrie's gym-honed legs thanks to mesh cut-outs.

WOW: Carrie Underwood's tasseled dress might be her most impressive look yet

READ: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

The Jesus, Take The Wheel singer revealed that the jumpsuit is one of her favorite ensembles from the show, with her stylist Emma Trask previously telling People: "We custom made this for her. I love that it had that tinsel but that it also had sequins running down it."

She added: "She looks so great in jumpsuits and the second she put it on she was like, 'I want this in every color. It's so comfy!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.