Carrie Underwood wows in dazzling silver mini dress ahead of Las Vegas return The Ghost Story star is heading back to Sin City

Carrie Underwood worked her fans into a frenzy on Monday when she teased her return to Las Vegas in the most stunning outfit.

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in leg-lengthening micro shorts at ACM Awards

The country singer looked phenomenal in a throwback to her REFLECTION residency last year, wearing a metallic silver, tasseled mini dress that highlighted her incredibly toned legs. Carrie added a distressed denim jacket with fringe detail to add some edge to her otherwise uber-glam ensemble and wore matching calf-high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION tour

Carrie's dazzling frock stood out even more against her explosive backdrop, which had a raging fire projected on the screen behind her and flames erupting from the prop jeep on stage.

Captioning the show-stopping clip, Carrie wrote in anticipation of her first show on Wednesday: "Let's get fired up! #REFLECTION returns this week! #CUinVegas."

MORE: Carrie Underwood's jaw-dropping birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed

SEE: Carrie Underwood adds new dates to Las Vegas residency after sell-out performance

Fans were quick to react, with many sharing their excitement over seeing Carrie take to the stage in Sin City once again. "We're ready, Queen!" replied one. A second said: "Can't wait to see you!"

Carrie's explosive clip worked fans into a frenzy

Others were blown away by the singer's jaw-dropping appearance, with one commenting: "I wonder how many hours a day she works out on her lower extremities??? Her legs are perfectly fit!"

A second said: "This look is [fire emoji]," and a third added: "You're so beautiful, talented and amazing!"

Fans heading to Carrie's residency will be in for a special treat as she will no doubt perform her new single, Ghost Story, which she released last week.

Fans were blown away by Carrie's sculpted legs

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote on Friday: "Today is the day! I'm so excited my new single is finally here! Hope you guys love it. Welcome to a new era! #GhostStory *link in bio."

The mom-of-two is overjoyed with the result of her hit and opened up about what a magical song it is. "Ghost Story is a thrilling, dramatic song that David (Garcia), Hillary (Lindsey) and Josh (Kear) wrote for me," she said.

Carrie has finally released her new single, Ghost Story

"They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it, I knew I had to record it.

"I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of Ghost Story. It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.