Carrie Underwood pays loving tribute to her many puppies with adorable photos The Before He Cheats singer has so many dogs!

Carrie Underwood had a special milestone to celebrate on social media while featuring a picture of several members of her family.

These proved to be photographs of her adopted family, however, as she took the time to shine the spotlight on her many dogs in honor of National Puppy Day.

The singer posted a picture of herself lounging on a deck chair in a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses and what looked to be a neon green swimsuit that peeked out from under her while she held on to one of her puppies.

She then followed it up with many other shots of the others, with several of them also adorably clad in bow-ties and one hilariously wearing a diaper.

Carrie captioned her sweet post: "It's #NationalPuppyDay! My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers), but they'll always be puppies in my heart! Be extra sweet to those furry family members today!"

Her fans loved the photographs and instantly started gushing over her brood of dogs, with one fan writing: "Love love our fur babies!!!"

Carrie celebrated her puppies with a compilation of photographs

Another said: "Awww look at them! Little Ace she is getting old poor girl! She is so loved," with a third also including: "All the love for the puppy in a diaper."

Carrie is riding on cloud nine currently, not only basking in the love of her many pets, but also in the love of her fans as she recently kicked off a new era of music.

The country star dropped a single titled Ghost Story that has already become a hit with her legions of followers, even sharing a video clip of herself talking about what the tune meant to her.

"Ghost Story is a thrilling, dramatic song that David (Garcia), Hillary (Lindsey) and Josh (Kear) wrote for me," she said. "They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it, I knew I had to record it.

The singer recently kicked off a new era of music with a new single

"I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of Ghost Story.

"It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I've recorded before."

