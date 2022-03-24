Carrie Underwood captivates fans in daring sparkly jumpsuit The country music singer is back in Las Vegas for her residency

Carrie Underwood was back in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the second leg of her REFLECTION residency – and with it saw the return of her show-stopping stage outfits.

The country music singer left fans in awe when she took to the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas in several jaw-dropping looks, but one, in particular, stood out, a daring semi-sheer black jumpsuit that showcased Carrie's incredibly sculpted figure.

The skintight outfit features silver tinsel and sequins running down it and highlights Carrie's gym-honed legs thanks to mesh cut-outs.

The Jesus, Take The Wheel singer revealed that the jumpsuit is one of her favorite ensembles from the show, with her stylist Emma Trask previously telling People: "We custom made this for her. I love that it had that tinsel but that it also had sequins running down it."

She added: "She looks so great in jumpsuits and the second she put it on she was like, 'I want this in every color. It's so comfy!'"

Carrie's jumpsuit (second slide) features tinsel and sequins

Carrie was thrilled to be back in Sin City and shared several of her stage outfits on Instagram following the show, captioning the photos: "Las Vegas…you own my heart! Thanks for coming out to party tonight!"

Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Thank you for an incredible night! We adore you and that gift of a voice!!!" A second said: "That was an amazing show. We loved it!" And a third added: "WOW! So beautiful."

Fans heading to Carrie's residency will be in for a special treat as she will no doubt perform her new single, Ghost Story, which she released last week.

Carrie's jumpsuit also has mesh cut-outs on the legs

The mom-of-two is overjoyed with the result of her hit and opened up about what a magical song it is. "Ghost Story is a thrilling, dramatic song that David (Garcia), Hillary (Lindsey) and Josh (Kear) wrote for me," she said.

"They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it, I knew I had to record it.

"I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of Ghost Story. It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before."

