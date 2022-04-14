Shakira wows in unexpected beachside outfit that sparks reaction

Shakira's fans are used to seeing her showcase her incredible figure in skimpy bikinis – but on Wednesday she shared a very different beachside look with her followers.

The Hips Don't Lie singer caused quite a stir when she posted an image on Instagram of herself rocking a skintight wetsuit ahead of a surfing session. Posing with her back to the camera, Shakira looked amazing against the cloudy backdrop, with her long hair tumbling down her back to her trim waist.

WATCH: Shakira stuns in skimpy outfit while riding a surfboard in Don't Wait Up music video

Captioning the image, she jokily wrote: "Wind, rain and 14-degree water. Vocation or masochism?" Her fans were quick to react, with many commenting with heart-eyes and red heart emojis.

One also responded: "Beautiful. And your hair!" A second added: "You are beautiful even from the back."

Shakira fell in love with surfing back in 2019 and even showcased her skills in the music video for her 2021 single Don't Wait Up.

Shakira's fans loved her beachside photo

Speaking about the video to Apple Music's Zane Lowe last year, Shakira admitted she battled with the director over her outfit.

She explained: "I made sure that the water wasn't cold because I'm such a chicken for cold water unless I have a full wetsuit. But the director was like, 'You're not going with a full wetsuit on this video. You're going to be in a bathing suit, in a bikini.

Shakira lost her battle to wear a full wetsuit in the Don't Wait Up music video

"I'm like, 'No, no, no, I'm not going to be in a bikini, surfing in a bikini. I'm not that fit. I need to wear something to hold everything in properly, but okay, I'll give you some legs.' I said that."

She added: "So we kind of compromised. He was very confused because he's seen me my entire life exposing my midriff, but this time, I was like, 'No, no, no. I'm going to be on a board. I want to be comfortable; I don't want to be sucking anything in.'"

