Shakira sent her fans into a tailspin when she posted a stunning throwback photo in honour of her perfume, Dance Red Midnight.

The Hips Don't Lie singer looked gorgeous in several images shared on Instagram which showed her posing in a gorgeous, floor-length sparkly gown that featured a cut-out back and daring thigh split. Oozing glamour, Shakira wore her hair in long waves and added a dark berry lip.

Shakira showcased a number of seductive poses, including arching her back to highlight her derriere. Captioning the beautiful photos, she wrote: "Lights, camera, action! Remembering our last shoot for Dance Red Midnight. #tbt."

Fans rushed to compliment their idol on her head-turning appearance, with many simply commenting on the post with heart, flame, and heart-eyes emojis. One also wrote: "She looks so perfect." A second said: "So beautiful," and a third added: "Why can't I look like this? Shakira is perfection."

Shakira looked gorgeous in her sparkly dress

Shakira's throwbacks were in honour of her popular perfume, Dance Red Midnight, described as the "most hypnotic and sensual fragrance that transports you to when you feel that, with the power of the night, anything is within your reach".

Last week, the singer caused another meltdown among her followers when she shared a fun dance routine that put her endless legs front and centre.

Shakira was delighted after it was revealed that she has been nominated for two MTV EMA Awards at this year's ceremony – Best Collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and Best Latin – and what better way to mark the occasion than by dancing to Patrice Rushen's hit Forget Me Nots.

Shakira shared a fun video to celebrate her MTV EMA nominations

"This is how I celebrate my two @mtvema nominations - dancing with my crew! @bep," she captioned the fun clip.

Shakira looked gorgeous in the video, rocking a denim mini skirt with a colourful oversized T-shirt and white ankle boots. At one point she even exposed a hint of her toned stomach as she raised her arms in the air while joyously shimmying to the side with her "crew" behind her.

Fans were quick to react to Shakira's appearance and her happy news, with many leaving red hearts and flame emojis in the comment section of her post. One also responded: "Perfect goddess!"

