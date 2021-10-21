Shakira displays never-ending legs in mini skirt to celebrate incredible news The Hips Don't Lie singer was very happy…

Shakira celebrated some joyous career news on Wednesday with a fun dance routine that put her endless legs front and centre.

The Hips Don't Lie singer was delighted after it was revealed that she has been nominated for two MTV EMA Awards at this year's ceremony – Best Collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and Best Latin – and what better way to mark the occasion than by dancing to Patrice Rushen's hit Forget Me Nots.

"This is how I celebrate my two @mtvema nominations - dancing with my crew! @bep," she captioned the fun clip.

Shakira looked gorgeous in the video, rocking a denim mini skirt with a colourful oversized T-shirt and white ankle boots. She left her long curly hair flowing down her chest and added a quirky pair of pink-rimmed sunglasses.

At one point she even exposes a hint of her toned stomach as she raises her arms in the air while joyously shimmying to the side with her "crew" behind her.

Shakira's legs looked endless in her denim skirt

Fans were quick to react to Shakira's appearance and her happy news, with many leaving red hearts and flame emojis in the comment section of her post. One also responded: "Perfect goddess!"

Earlier this week, Shakira made a triumphant return to the red carpet in a statement-making ensemble with her entire family in tow.

The 44-year-old looked sensational in a zip-up animal-print jumpsuit, which she paired with a leopard print satin bra that was fully exposed.

Shakira made a rare red carpet outing with her family

Shakira was all smiles as she struck a pose with her partner Gerard Pique and their sons, Sasha, six, and Milan, eight, at the Balloon World Cup in Tarragona, Spain.

Gerard went casual in a black long-sleeved top and black pants and wrapped his arm around his ladylove for the photo opp. Their little ones looked adorable too in coordinating sporty bomber jackets, jeans, and sneakers.

