Shakira turns up the heat in cut-out mini dress in gorgeous new photo

Shakira sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a new photo of herself looking like a ray of sunshine on Monday.

The singer turned up the heat posing in a flirty yellow mini dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline with cut-out detailing across her chest and a pleated skirt. Shakira accessorised with some matching stacked bangles and wore her hair in loose curls cascading down to her waist.

Shakira shared the beautiful image, which was the cover for Glamour Mexico's November issue, on Instagram as she thanked her glam squad for getting her photo-ready.

Fans went wild over her appearance, with one responding to the post: "Why are you so gorgeous!"

A second said: "You are beautiful!" While others left red heart emojis to signal their approval.

Shakira's cover photo comes after she delighted fans with a stunning throwback photo in honour of her perfume, Dance Red Midnight.

Shakira looks gorgeous in yellow on the cover of Glamour Mexico

The Hips Don't Lie singer looked gorgeous in several images shared on Instagram which showed her posing in a gorgeous, floor-length sparkly gown that featured a cut-out back and daring thigh split. Oozing glamour, Shakira wore her hair in long waves and added a dark berry lip.

Shakira showcased several seductive poses, including arching her back to highlight her derriere. Captioning the beautiful photos, she wrote: "Lights, camera, action! Remembering our last shoot for Dance Red Midnight. #tbt."

Shakira looked gorgeous in her sparkly dress

Fans rushed to compliment their idol on her head-turning appearance, with many simply commenting on the post with heart, flame, and heart-eyes emojis.

One also wrote: "She looks so perfect." A second said: "So beautiful," and a third added: "Why can't I look like this? Shakira is perfection."

Shakira's throwbacks were in honour of her popular perfume, Dance Red Midnight, described as the "most hypnotic and sensual fragrance that transports you to when you feel that, with the power of the night, anything is within your reach".

