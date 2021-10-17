Shakira steals the show in a surprising look in rare family photo - and one thing has everyone talking We're obsessed with her ensemble - and her bag.

It’s been a while since Shakira has made a red carpet appearance, but the superstar songstress made a triumphant return in a statement-making ensemble with her entire family in tow.

RELATED: Shakira looks absolutely dynamite in new photo wearing a metallic leotard

The Hips Don’t Lie crooner looked sensational in a zip-up animal-print jumpsuit, which she paired with a leopard print satin bra that was fully exposed in the outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira's sons show off their moves

She completed the look with a quilted red Gucci belt bag we want in our closets right now and high-top white sneakers.

MORE: Shakira's legs look sensational in picture that has fans giddy with excitement

Shakira was all smiles as she struck a pose with her partner Gerard Pique and their sons, Sasha, six, and Milan, eight, at the Balloon World Cup in Tarragona, Spain.

Shakira and her family looked casual-chic for Gerard's Balloon World Cup event

Gerard went casual too in a black long-sleeved top and black pants and wrapped his arm around his ladylove for the photo opp. Their little ones looked adorable too in coordinating sporty bomber jackets, jeans, and sneakers.

We loved Shakira’s look and tracked down a similar Gucci belt bag on Farfetch. The bag is so popular that it already sold out in the U.S. (it's still available in the U.K.), so make sure to bookmark to shop it when it’s back in stock.

GG Marmont matelassé belt bag, £850/$1,270, Farfetch

The Balloon World Cup is based on a series of viral TikTok videos where two brothers were seen competing among themselves so that a balloon did not touch the ground.

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, along with Gerard, organized the first Balloon World Cup, held in the congress hall of the Portaventura theme park.

The competition, which includes players from 32 different countries, is based on a one-on-one game in which players must prevent a balloon from dropping to the floor.

Shakira's public appearance came about a week after the Colombian star popped up on Cosmopolitan’s latest magazine cover wearing a silver metallic Saint Laurent bodysuit that was cinched at the waist with a gold belt.

Shakira looked sensational on the cover of Cosmopolitan

She paired it with studded drop earrings, rocked her fiery red hair in waves to finish the look, and struck a fierce pose that showed off her incredible physique.

"So @cosmopolitan visited me at the gym and did a cover shoot just after I'd finished a workout. [laughing emoji] Thanks to @ellenvonunwerth for the fun photos," she wrote in the caption.

Fans swooned when they saw the picture and hit the comments to drop dozens of heart and flame emojis.

One fan commented: "OH MY SHAKIRA!!!!" Another wrote: "How can someone be this stunning," with a third adding: "In awe of you SHAKIRA SHAKIRA."

Shakira, who turned 44 in February, is clearly only getting better with time.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.