Holly Willoughby looks like perfection in gorgeous new M&S dress

If Holly Willoughby wears it, then we want it – and the This Morning star has done it again. Holly, 41, showed off her new M&S pick on Friday, leaving us reaching for our purses.

The presenter looked amazing in a gorgeous white dress with a ditsy blue floral print and elbow-length puff sleeves. The elegant number boasted button-down detailing and a chic open collar, as well as a flattering midi-length hemline. Holly styled her outfit with cork wedges, looking Bank Holiday ready in the flirty frock.

WATCH: Holly Willougby shares first look at new TV show

Introducing one of her favourite items from the current M&S collection on her Instagram account, Holly wrote: "If it includes wearing a summer dress, my answer is always yes! I couldn't resist adding this gorgeous dress from @marksandspencer to my spring/summer wardrobe. With a fresh floral print, it's perfect for the long sunny weekend. Who else is blooming excited about this weather? AD."

Holly's fans were loving the look too, with one penning: "Love this dress Holly, so cute," while another shared: "The dress is beautiful Holly, as are you."

Holly looked beautiful in her new M&S dress

There's good news because Holly's dress is still available in all sizes online. Retailing at £45, it's great value if you're looking for a spring wardrobe refresh.

Style yours à la Holly with towering wedges, dress it down with white trainers for a park outing or why not add some glamour with a statement mule for the evening.

Floral Button Through Midi Shirt Dress, £45, M&S

We've been missing Holly's daily outfit posts this Easter half-term. The star and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield are enjoying well-deserved quality time with their respective families, leaving presenting duos Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson, and Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to fill in for them.

Holly previously chatted to Red magazine about finding her fashion groove as she's got older and embracing a more laid-back style.

Holly's springtime style is giving us serious inspiration

She revealed: "For a long time, I was pretty clueless. There's a picture of me on the red carpet when I first started in TV and I'm wearing a brown belted cord skirt, a brown cord jacket, fishnet tights and a weird round toe shoe. What was I thinking?

"But I've grown to like clothes more the older I've got and I now recognise the importance of having key staples that fit well in your wardrobe."

