Holly Willoughby looks too gorgeous for words in M&S dress

Holly Willoughby loves a floral dress, and the star looked too gorgeous for words on Monday afternoon in her latest number from Marks and Spencer.

Sharing the look to her social media, the This Morning presenter stunned fans in the vintage floral frock, which she styled with a pair of chic black ankle boots. She kept the rest of her accessories minimal, letting the print do all the talking.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

Holly captioned the snap: "Dresses are for all year round, right? I love the vintage inspired look of this gorgeous @marksandspencer floral tea dress. Tights or no tights, weather dependent…everything works with a classic black boot #ad".

Fans rushed to comment on the photo, with one gushing: "This dress is stunning [heart eye emoji] absolutely love it!!" while another added: "Beautiful as always Holly".

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in her high street dress

The 40-year-old wore her icy blonde hair in her signature loose waves, and sported a pretty makeup look complete with a brown eyeshadow and a pink lip, perfectly complementing the colours of her dress.

If you were hoping to recreate Holly's look then you are in luck, as her frock is still available to purchase online. The 'Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress' features a trendy midi length, a cinched-in waist for a flattering silhouette and a stylish V-neckline. At only £45, we recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out.

Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £45, Marks and Spencer

The presenter has been providing lots of fashion inspiration this week, and on Monday morning Holly looked incredible in a leather-look midi skirt from Zara paired with a polka dot blouse from L.K.Bennett.

Looking glamorous as ever, the star took to Instagram to delight her fans with one of her iconic 'outfit of the day' posts. Posing behind-the-scenes at ITV's studios, the blonde beauty showed off her figure-flattering nude skirt, and left us swooning over her neutral ensemble.

