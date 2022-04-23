Holly Willoughby wows in eye-catching recycled mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is known to debut some seriously pretty looks from her unapologetically feminine wardrobe. The 41-year-old loves a bit of lace, frill and a bow – but her latest dress to captivate fans is a surprising addition to her style archive.

Holly stunned followers wearing a panelled checked cotton-canvas dress from Swedish brand Rave Review. Boasting a vibrant colour palette of sunset orange, lime green, mint and sky blue, the dress added a punkish note to Holly's signature style.

The mother-of-three was snapped in the dress, which was fully crafted from recycled materials, that she layered over a classic blue shirt. Holly elevated the striking number with a pair of pale blue point-toe high heels and wore her beachy blonde hair tied up in a bun, letting an asymmetrical curtain bang shape her radiant face.

The star opted for a camera-ready makeup look, consisting of a defined brow, winged eyeliner and a glossy nude pink lip.

Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared the lovely images on social media to honour Earth Day, alongside the caption: "Happy Earth Day. Head over to @wyldemoon to for my tips on how we can all be a little kinder to our planet with our wardrobes…Spotlight on @hollywilloughby wearing this @ravereviewclothes dress… where all clothes are made from repurposed home textiles…it’s the little things that help #wyldemoon #earthday."

Checked Cotton-Canvas Mini Dress, £590, Rave Review

If you're as obsessed with Holly's incredible dress as we are, then you're in luck as it's still available to buy online. Featuring a dazzling multicoloured check print and a sweet round neck, this mini dress will help you make a statement and is a sustainable forever piece for you to cherish.

Holly recently sent fans wild wearing a pastel pink midi adorned in the most eye-catching red blossom print. Hailing from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, Holly's new season buy is priced at £299 and features a round neckline, short cape sleeves and a floaty A-line skirt.

