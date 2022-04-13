We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has a new show called Freeze the Fear which debuted on our screens on Tuesday night, and fans totally loved it!

READ: Holly Willoughby's sunshine L.K.Bennett dress has a £23 lookalike

We are used to seeing the This Morning star wearing pretty floral dresses daily, or sequins on the red carpet, but her snow bunny look makes a great change, and doesn't she look phenomenal?

Mum on the Run: HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests Holly Willoughby's hero products

The blonde beauty stepped out in a super slick all-in-one catsuit by snow gear brand Cordova and funky ski boots by Goldbergh. We love her bobble hat and fresh makeup. Nothing like that flattering 'snow light' is there?

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in bold Bridgerton-inspired dress we're loving for spring

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the ITV favourite posted a picture taken on location in the Italian Alps and thanked everyone for their "love" following the airing of the first episode.

Alongside a selfie of herself wearing a red jacket, she said: "Thank you for all your #freezethefear love... Every episode we delve deeper into @iceman_hof method, we've only just seen the tip of the iceberg. It's fascinating to watch the celebs change and react to the process... right off for a cold shower," she wrote, before adding: "#hwstyle jacket and hat @goldbergh and for those asking about my [sunglasses] the [big round] ones were an old pair of mine from @moncler... think they still have similar."

Holly's jumpsuit

CORDOVA The Up & Down belted embroidered ski suit, £950, Net-A-Porter

Freeze the Fear is a six-part series, hosted by Holly and Lee Mack, and follows eight celebrities as they face daunting challenges in the freezing conditions of the Italian mountains.

READ: Holly Willoughby emulates iconic Kate Middleton look for Dancing On Ice final - and wow

The Wylde Moon founder loves the slopes, having enjoyed several ski holidays with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven. We bet they are total pros!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.