Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in the most flattering floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's spring wardrobe is a thing of dreams – and she's just added a brand new dress to her collection.

READ: Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton love these sunglasses - and they're on sale now at Amazon

Returning to This Morning on Thursday, the presenter stepped out in a pastel pink midi adorned in the most eye-catching red blossom print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns in ski gear as she shares glimpse at Freeze the Fear with Wim Hoff

Hailing from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, Holly's new season buy is priced at £299 and features a round neckline, short cape sleeves and a floaty A-line skirt – so chic.

Accessorising with a pair of nude stilettos, the mum-of-three wore her glossy blonde tresses down in effortless beachy waves and opted for a radiant and fresh-faced makeup look.

MORE: Holly Willoughby is a spring goddess in the dreamiest daisy print dress

READ: Holly Willoughby's gorgeous belted dress looks so pretty on her

Holly looked so glamorous in her L.K.Bennett floral dress

Combining a brown smokey eye with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick that complimented the pastel hues of her dress, Holly looked absolutely stunning.

Sharing a snap of her outfit on Instagram, she wrote:

"Morning Thursday… today we play Is it Cake… so excited! @netflixuk See you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle dress by @lkbennettlondon."

GET THE LOOK:

Pink Blossom Print Midi Dress, £299, L.K.Bennett

Receiving endless compliments from her 7.7 million followers, Holly's dress is clearly a hit with fans.

"Morning Holly looking beautiful as ever," wrote one. "So pretty in pink," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "That's a gorgeous dress."

The presenter debuted another fabulous floral dress on Wednesday

With spring in full bloom, Holly's been delivering plenty of style inspiration on This Morning, and she recently debuted a stunning new dress on Wednesday's episode.

Donning a £65 daisy print design by eco-friendly brand, Omnes, the TV star looked incredible. Polishing off her ensemble with a pair of black sandals by Russell & Bromley, she opted for minimal accessories, keeping all focus on the bold print of her dress.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Holly's Instagram feed was full of compliments. "Just seen you on TV - this dress looks amazing on you," replied one.

"Looking very nice today," raved another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Wow I just love this dress it's so Holly."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.