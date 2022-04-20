Holly Willoughby is a spring goddess in the dreamiest daisy print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting into the spirit of spring, Holly Willoughby just debuted a brand new daisy print dress on This Morning – and fans are obsessed.

Co-hosting the ITV breakfast show alongside Phillip Schofield on Wednesday, the mum-of-three looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a £65 mini dress from Omnes. Stylish and sustainable, Holly's darling design is made from eco-friendly cotton and features puff sleeves, a detachable matching waist belt and a sweet button-up front.

Holly wowed in a daisy print dress from Omnes

Available to shop today, we'd recommend adding it to your basket ASAP – we reckon it won't be around for too long after Holly's appearance. Just missed the boat? There's also a bright white version that's perfect for summer.

Adding to her elegant ensemble, Holly teamed her little black dress with a pair of matching strappy sandals from Russell & Bromley. Wearing her glossy blonde hair down in loose waves, the presenter rocked a radiant makeup look, combining a smokey brown eyeshadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipstick – gorgeous.

Daisy Print Mini Dress, £65, Omnes

Taking to Instagram, Holly gave fans a glimpse of her outfit, writing: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle dress by @omnes heels by @russellandbromley."

Inundated with glowing compliments from her 7.7 million followers, one replied: "Just seen you on TV - this dress looks amazing on you."

"Looking very nice today," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Wow I just love this dress it's so Holly."

Revered for her sophisticated fashion choices, Holly often sparks a reaction with her on-screen wardrobe, and she did just that on Tuesday.

Returning to This Morning after the Easter break, the blonde beauty donned a pale blue lace shirt dress from Phase Eight – and it's so popular that it's already sold out.

Sharing a glamorous snap on Instagram, Holly could also be seen modelling beige suede stilettos, as well as glittering silver jewellery. What we'd give to raid her wardrobe!

