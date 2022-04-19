Holly Willoughby's gorgeous belted dress looks so pretty on her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby returned from the Easter Break on Tuesday looking fresh as a daisy to present This Morning. She was wearing a brand-new dress and it was a gorgeous look that we haven't seen Holly in for ages.

SEE MORE: Holly Willoughby looks like perfection in gorgeous new M&S dress

The This Morning star has debuted an array of fun daytime prints in pastel florals, sunny yellows, polka dots and even checks in recent months, but Holly took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to show fans her new stunningly bright dress by Phase Eight which showed off her bank holiday weekend tan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns in ski gear as she shares glimpse at Freeze the Fear with Wim Hoff

Holly's Phase Eight 'Jaynie' dress in the shade 'mineral' was a full-skirted midi shirt dress made of the very lightest blue-grey intricate lace. We love the detail in the short sheer sleeves, and the matching belt and the button details are sure to establish this dress as one of the most sought-after dresses of the summer.

Holly got the summery workwear look just right with minimal makeup, loose waves and high heel Steve Madden sandals in tan – all thanks to her long-time stylist Danielle Whiteman and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, who have also created many of Holly's showstopping Dancing on Ice looks.

Holly in Springtime hue

Holly was excited to be back presenting with Philip Schofield after the Easter Bank holiday weekend and greeted her fans on Instagram bright and early: "Morning Tuesday…back on @thismorning with @schofe today…See you at 10am. Also joining us on the sofa to talk #freezethefear is the wonderful Lee Mack… #hwstyle dress by @phaseeight shoes by @stevemaddenuk."

SEE: Holly Willoughby rocks a jumpsuit that is total snow bunny vibes

SEE MORE: Alison Hammond looks flawless in the boldest outfit - and wow

Thousands of Instagram fans met the return of the Holly Willoughby's Style hashtag with lots of love writing: "Love this dress! Timeless." And celebrity friend and actress Tamzin Outhwaite loved it too and added plenty of applause emojis in the comments section.

Jaynie Lace Dress, £225, Phase Eight

The £225 dress is nearly out of stock so you might want to bookmark our link to ensure that you are first in line when more sizes come back in!

RELATED: Holly Willoughby stuns in bold Bridgerton-inspired dress we're loving for spring

In the meantime, we have found a similarly lovely lace midi dress named the 'Elyse' which is a lace tired, short-sleeved dress featuring a matching buckle belt to create an hourglass shape - which we think is very Holly Willoughby.

Elyse Lace Dress, £299, John Lewis

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.