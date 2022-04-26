Downton Divas! The best dressed stars from the premiere you can't afford to miss The Crawley sisters and co, are back!

The new Downton Abbey film is landing in cinemas this week and the world premiere was held in London's Leicester Square on Monday evening. Exciting just doesn't cover it! We can't wait to see the sequel to the 2019 film.

The leading ladies of the series and big screen looked show-stopping on the red carpet and we can't get over the plethora of stunning frocks they donned. Sequins, capes, feathers, bows? They rocked the lot! From Lady Mary to Lady Edith, the cast positively shined. We've rounded up the best outfits, which one gets your vote?

WATCH: Downton Cast Reminisce On 12 Years In The Franchise At Premiere Of A New Era

Michelle Dockery

Michelle looked stunning in Jenny Packham

Michelle plays the great Lady Mary and brought all the glamour in a truly dazzling gown by Jenny Packham that came complete with a sequin encrusted cape. The £3000 number positively shimmered in the light and we loved the liquid sheen of the fabric. She finished the look with tousled hair and epic burgundy lips. Full marks!

Laura Carmichael

Laura wowed in Giambattista Valli

Laura plays Lady Edith, and decided to switch up the game in a mini dress with a graduated hem. Look at her incredible pins! Her blush pink gown was voluminous and finished with a pink bow, designed by Giambattista Valli.

Tuppence Middleton

Tuppence shows off her baby bump in Valentino

Tuppence, who plays Lucy Smith in the film, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a figure-hugging black dress with a smattering of diamonds at the strap by Valentino. We adore the wavy, surfer style hair and electric makeup.

Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth wears a stunning dress by Azzi & Osta

Elizabeth, who plays lady of the house Cora Crawley, wowed in a dramatic black gown with a plethora of embellishments at the bust and a huge bow at the back by Azzi & Osta. We love her stunning silver locks and diamond drop earrings.

Sophie McShera

Sophie looked elegant and edgy in her silver co-ord

Sophie portrays cook Daisy in the film, and decided to opt for a stunning silver two-piece. We can't get enough of this metallic co-ord, which had ruched detail at the bust and hip, as well as a line of diamonds at the hem. Check out her hair - we are enjoying the plaited side parting; so funky!

Joanne Froggat

Joanne dazzled in floor-length red gown by Sabina Bilenko

Joanne plays everyone's favourite maid Anna in the film and looked red hot in a delightful, bright red number by Sabina Bilenko. The floor-length style and asymmetric neckline packed a powerful punch and she topped off the look with jewellery from Boodles.

Laura Haddock

Laura looked magnificent in Miu Miu

Downton newbie Laura, who plays Myrna Dalgleish, certainly made her presence known in the absolutely incredible gown by Miu Miu. When a dress is embellished, has a sheer skirt, a cape and sequins, you just know it's going to be remembered forever. Jimmy Choo heels and makeup by Armani gave her the perfect finishing touch.

