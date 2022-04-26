Downton Abbey star reveals SURPRISE pregnancy: see baby bump photos

Gemma Strong
Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton reveals surprise pregnancy on the red carpet
There was a surprise in store for Downton Abbey fans on Monday night.
Actress Tuppence Middleton hit the red carpet for the movie's premiere at Leicester Square – and revealed a baby bump in the process!
Tuppence, 35, looked incredible as she arrived for the screening, dressed in a floor-length off the shoulder black gown, featuring a high leg split. Her strappy sleeves were covered in diamantes and Tuppence wore her long brunette hair in loose waves, opting for a dark red lip.
She proudly posed for the cameras with her hand gently resting on her little bump.
Tuppence revealed her baby bump on the red carpet
Tuppence stars as Lucy Branson in the hit franchise. Not much is known about her private life – including the identity of her baby’s father. She was most recently linked to abstract artist Robert Fry; their three-year romance came to an end in 2019.
Downton Abbey: A New Era is the second movie instalment; the first film focused on the Downton Abbey residents as they prepare for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary.
It is the actress's first child
The trailers for the new film, meanwhile, have given fans some crucial plot details, including the revelation that Violet Crawley (Dame Maggie Smith) has been left a French villa by a mystery man. As a result, the Crawleys head off to France to discover more.
There’s also a wedding on the cards for Tuppence's character, maid Lucy Smith, as she marries Tom Branson (Allen Leech).
The main cast and crew has returned for the movie
Happily, all the main cast are back, including the family upstairs - Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Merton).
While downstairs will be Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Sophie McShera (Daisy), and Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates).