Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots The singer has an impeccable sense of style

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's son holds hands with future stepmom Jennifer Lopez

The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Coach x Jennifer Lopez launch

She wore a red full-sleeved knit mini-dress that gave a peek at her toned legs, pairing it with knee-high leather stiletto boots.

Jennifer let her hair fall below her shoulders in loose curls and topped her look off with a cube-shaped clutch, all ready for a night on the town.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family member speaks out following their engagement news

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the look with flame and heart emojis galore, along with a few enthusiastic comments.

"This look is simply incredible!!" one wrote, with another saying: "MY LADY IN RED," and a third even quipping: "Jlo said these boots are made for walking."

Jennifer was a true lady in red in her mini-dress and knee-highs combo

Recently, the Jenny From the Block performer donned another outfit that had her fans and followers swooning, albeit for a more sentimental reason.

On one of their first date nights as an engaged couple, Jennifer shared pictures of herself in an uber chic army green dress with an extra high slit, giving way to her never-ending toned legs.

MORE: JLo's candid comments on trying for more children

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details of Ben Affleck's 'romantic' proposal

She styled the look with a slicked back ponytail, gold hoop earrings, matching green stilettos, and of course, her new green ring.

It was really the color of the dress that meant a lot to the couple, as it paid homage to the ring that Ben used to pop the question.

The green dress was a special one for JLo

She revealed in her newsletter that the special moment happened "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath)." Ben proposed with an 8.5 carat green diamond valued between five and ten million dollars.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.