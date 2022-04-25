Pamela Anderson struts her stuff in breathtaking sleeveless black gown for night on the town The actress is currently starring on Broadway

Pamela Anderson has been wowing many with her current stint on Broadway, the latest in a long line of celebrities to take on the mantle of Roxie Hart in Chicago.

MORE: Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

The actress also took it as an opportunity to show off her impeccable sense of style, however, as she turned many heads after stepping out post her show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

Pamela donned a beautiful black sleeveless gown made of ruffled fabric that cinched in at the waist to highlight her hourglass figure.

It even featured a train that flowed behind her and ended right above the ankle, showing off her elaborate strappy black heels.

MORE: Pamela Anderson's waterfront home hosted fifth wedding – inside major renovation

She added a pop of color to her ensemble with her bold red lip, standing out against the dark of her outfit and her bright blonde locks falling onto her shoulders in bouncy curls.

The Baywatch star waved out to her fans and even signed some Playbills and stopped to pose in front of the Chicago billboard on Times Square.

Pamela appeared to fans in a black gown in Times Square

The 54-year-old began her eight-week run as the iconic performer in another stunning ensemble, showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights.

Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

MORE: Pamela Anderson shared the strict diet she follows – and it's tough!

MORE: Pamela Anderson gets candid about ‘puffy’ weight gain in lockdown

The star won rave reviews for her performance, and couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she accepted a beautiful bouquet of roses during the curtain call.

Pamela has also been training hard for her Broadway role and cited Serena Williams as her motivation. "I have this funny saying I've been doing lately where when I'm exhausted and my feet feel like they're going to break, I just think, 'What would Serena Williams do right now?'

The actress is in the opening stages of her eight-week stint as Roxie Hart

"She wouldn't quit! I say, 'What do champions do? Get back out there, stop complaining,' to myself. I feel really driven and it's funny," she said in a conversation with Good Morning America.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.