Michelle Keegan wears £45 body-con orange dress that is giving us SATC vibes

On Monday, Michelle Keegan launched her latest fashion collection at Very and we are so excited to see all the designs, which were super colourful.

The 37-piece range is perfect for high summer and the items start from just £12. The range includes fun and colourful tailoring, colour block maxi dresses and white broderie dresses – ideal for occasion wear, holidays and even work in the warmer weather. Michelle models her summer wardrobe in a selection of shots, showcasing staples for all weathers and doesn't she look stunning?

With her long brown hair that is touched up with sunkissed highlights, the actress looks very for the hot weather.

We particularly love this beautiful orange body con dress. Priced at just £45, it looks so much more expensive, don't you think?

Michelle Keegan Ruched Detail Bodycon Midi Dress, £45, Very

With the stretch fabric, it's cut to closely skim your figure and is ruched and pleated for added shape and structure. We love the round neckline and sleeveless style; lush! The dress really reminds us of the skin-tight style that Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw wore in Episode 7 of And Just Like That - on her first date back out there since Big's tragic death.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a similar dress in And Just Like That

The stunning design known as the 'Diana' dress by Norma Kamali had everyone swooning as it is classic Bradshaw; eye-catching, figure hugging and simply exquisite. As usual, the character made it her own by adding a fabulous blazer and - what else - killer heels. The frock itself has ruched sides, a built-in bodysuit for a flattering fit, and it was first created by the designer back in the 1970s. It costs around £200 and there's a variety of colours on offer.

Michelle's dress looks so similar, don't you think?

