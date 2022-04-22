Michelle Keegan looks unreal in sporty gym gear

Tania Leslau
Brassic actress Michelle Keegan wowed fans in a sporty gym set as she joined husband Mark Wright for a couple's photoshoot
Michelle Keegan has enthralled fans with another incredible outfit to add to her dreamy collection. The Brassic star took to Instagram to share some snaps from a couple's photoshoot with husband Mark Wright, looking unbelievable in sporty workout gear.
The 34-year-old looked breathtaking in an olive green gym ensemble from new brand Aytee7, featuring a long sleeve crop top and full-length leggings. Boasting glute-contouring seams, brand logo and figure-hugging fabric, the leggings accentuated Michelle's perfectly toned physique.
The star wore her silky brunette tresses tied up in a high ponytail, letting her caramel highlights cascade down her shoulders. She opted for a natural makeup look, consisting of defined brows, a nude lip and a natural dewy skin glow to finesse her Sporty Spice aesthetic.
Michelle shared the behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram Stories, including another couple's shot alongside her husband. The star looked equally as flawless in a black gym set as she relaxed next to Mark, who also donned an all-black workout outfit featuring a skintight running T-shirt and shorts.
Michelle looked incredible in the sporty look
The couple were pictured in a luxury sun-drenched villa setting, surrounded by a beautiful pool and rustic architecture.
The star always effortlessly rocks gymwear
If you adore Michelle's workout outfit and would love to get your hands on a similar pair, then why not try these Sweaty Betty lookalikes?
Green Gym Leggings, £80, Sweaty Betty
Featuring a flattering bonded waistband with technical properties to support recovery, stretchy fabric and a high-waisted, bum-sculpting design with two side pockets, these leg-lengthening leggings are perfect for gym workouts and studio classes.
Team the item with a white or black sports bra for a sleek workout look that will help you exercise in style.
Earlier this week, Mark and Michelle teased fans with a cryptic announcement. Mark started the excitement as he shared a selection of posts of himself modelling a series of Aytee7 shirts, before finally posing topless in a pair of the brand's jogging bottoms, hinting the release of the collection by writing "22.04.22" across the screen. The brand, which was created by the couple, then shared a post of Michelle and Mark modelling different items from the range.
