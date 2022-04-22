Michelle Keegan looks unreal in sporty gym gear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has enthralled fans with another incredible outfit to add to her dreamy collection. The Brassic star took to Instagram to share some snaps from a couple's photoshoot with husband Mark Wright, looking unbelievable in sporty workout gear.

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's major hint for family plans

The 34-year-old looked breathtaking in an olive green gym ensemble from new brand Aytee7, featuring a long sleeve crop top and full-length leggings. Boasting glute-contouring seams, brand logo and figure-hugging fabric, the leggings accentuated Michelle's perfectly toned physique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright show off extravagant feature in their new home

The star wore her silky brunette tresses tied up in a high ponytail, letting her caramel highlights cascade down her shoulders. She opted for a natural makeup look, consisting of defined brows, a nude lip and a natural dewy skin glow to finesse her Sporty Spice aesthetic.

SEE: Mark Wright melts our hearts cradling tiny newborn - see photo

Michelle shared the behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram Stories, including another couple's shot alongside her husband. The star looked equally as flawless in a black gym set as she relaxed next to Mark, who also donned an all-black workout outfit featuring a skintight running T-shirt and shorts.

Michelle looked incredible in the sporty look

The couple were pictured in a luxury sun-drenched villa setting, surrounded by a beautiful pool and rustic architecture.

The star always effortlessly rocks gymwear

If you adore Michelle's workout outfit and would love to get your hands on a similar pair, then why not try these Sweaty Betty lookalikes?

Green Gym Leggings, £80, Sweaty Betty

Featuring a flattering bonded waistband with technical properties to support recovery, stretchy fabric and a high-waisted, bum-sculpting design with two side pockets, these leg-lengthening leggings are perfect for gym workouts and studio classes.

Team the item with a white or black sports bra for a sleek workout look that will help you exercise in style.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright backtrack on dream home plans – watch

Earlier this week, Mark and Michelle teased fans with a cryptic announcement. Mark started the excitement as he shared a selection of posts of himself modelling a series of Aytee7 shirts, before finally posing topless in a pair of the brand's jogging bottoms, hinting the release of the collection by writing "22.04.22" across the screen. The brand, which was created by the couple, then shared a post of Michelle and Mark modelling different items from the range.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.