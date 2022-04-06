Michelle Keegan rocks sellout dress - and a new summer hairstyle to match

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan never fails to astound us when it comes to her curated Instagram account. We love seeing her new outfits and beauty tips, as well as posts featuring her cuter than cute dog.

READ: Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in the cutest cardi and statement jeans

On Tuesday evening, the stunning brunette showed off a beautiful video of herself rocking a lovely black and white dress that featured a plunging neckline and gathered, voluminous sleeves. She tagged Very - the online brand she has a range with. The dress is sadly from her March collection which has since sold out, but you can buy the top version of it - keep scrolling for details.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamour in latest appearance

We also noticed Michelle's crowning glory - her wonderful mane of hair! Check out those waves! Her tresses positively glowed in the light, and we could see a smattering of highlights, too.

MORE: Michelle Keegan makes surprising admission as she poses in stunning black mini dress

The former Coronation Street star gets her hair coiffed by talented hairstylist Calum Tierney, who often shares behind-the-scenes pictures of Michelle's blonde-tinted balayage he creates, also called 'Bronde.' In case you weren't sure, 'bronde' is a shade which is neither blonde nor brunette, but sits halfway in between, in multidimensional tones.

Even though the actress always looks ultra glam, you may be surprised to know she's actually quite low maintenance when it comes to her beauty routine.

Michelle Keegan Sweetheart Printed Blouse, £30.00, Very

She previously told HELLO! she hates wearing lots of makeup. "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

READ: Michelle Keegan just dropped her new spring collection and it could be her best one yet

The Our Girl star added: "I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.