We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to share the most stylish outfit selfie of herself rocking a brand new outfit we're currently obsessed with.

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns as she relaxes in string bikini and denim shorts

The Brassic star wore a blue knitted top from Very, the online brand she has a range with, and a pair of gorgeous cream tailored trousers and high heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Jessica Wright's baby shower

We recognise the glam toilet the star is posing in - the Shangri-La at The Shard, in London, where her sister-in-law Jessica Wright had her baby shower earlier this month and Michelle wore this very outfit; celebrating the baby news in style, right?

MORE: Michelle Keegan makes surprising admission as she poses in stunning black mini dress

Michelle's 'Zig Zag Slim Knit Top' costs £30, and has already flown off of the virtual shelves at Very. Don't worry though, we've found a fab alternative, keep scrolling!

HELLO! covered the super stylish event and Michelle said at the gathering: "Jess is going to be a fabulous mum, it's exciting. This is the most beautiful baby shower, and I just can't wait for us to meet the baby. I thought I'd wear blue!"

Get the look!

Ted Baker Dakoti open-back knitted top, £52.00, Selfridges

Jess's mum Carol, who is looking forward to welcoming her second grandchild and has already had an extension added to her Essex home to make space for family visits, added: "We have had the best day. I'm going to love the new baby so much, I cannot wait. I'm so proud of Jess."

READ: Michelle Keegan rocks sellout dress - and a new summer hairstyle to match

Former TOWIE star Jessica looked beautiful at the shower, rocking a brown dress that showed off her amazing baby bump. The brunette added a cute hair bow and lots of gold jewellery. She appeared positively glowing. She said of the big day: "I wanted everything to be perfect. It now all seems so real… and it was so lovely to be celebrating with my family and friends."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.