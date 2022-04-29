This Morning's Alison Hammond undergoes glamorous transformation - see video

Alison Hammond certainly had that Friday feeling, and it began with a glamourous makeover bright and early ahead of her appearance hosting This Morning with Dermot O'Leary.

SEE: Alison Hammond looks flawless in the boldest outfit - and wow

The vivacious star of daytime TV took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her glam squad including her hair, makeup and wardrobe stylist applying lashings of lip gloss, finessing her tresses, and perfecting her outfit while boogying to the sounds First Class by Jack Harlow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond undergoes a glamorous transformation

Alison looked confident and happy with her cool pink lip gloss look, smokey plum-hued eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and hair swept back into salon perfect waves ready for work, captioning the video: "We are going Live at 10 am - see you there babs" a friendly Brummie term.

Alison's glamorous transformation

The makeover impressed her 1 million strong Instagram fan base and even fellow celebrities had to gush! Model and presenter Lisa Snowdon couldn't believe her eyes writing: "Who's that babe?" and BBC Radio host Vanessa Feltz added, "You gorgeous girl!"

Alison's familiar beaming smile

Fans spotted that Alison's ultra pale-pink lip beauty look is rather different to the rich chestnut and burgundy lip hues the 47-year-old usually opts for. The colour accentuated her brilliant white teeth – which according to Alison, underwent emergency dental treatment following a "disaster" right before the live show earlier this month!

Alison dazzles in Dubai

The star's beauty and wardrobe looks are continually evolving as she keeps fans on their toes guessing what she will showcase next. We look forward to seeing which looks the summer season brings.

SEE MORE: This Morning's Alison Hammond wows in striking blazer as she celebrates incredible achievement

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.