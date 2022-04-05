Alison Hammond looks flawless in the boldest outfit - and wow Is there anything the This Morning star doesn't look good in?

When it comes to bold and beautiful outfits, Alison Hammond knows how to rock a statement look. The This Morning host lit up our screens on Tuesday alongside Dermot O'Leary in a gorgeous coral and black ensemble, looking as flawless as ever.

MORE: This Morning's Alison Hammond's unconventional home life revealed

Alison rocked a simple yet sophisticated black tunic dress layered over black crepe trousers, complete with a flattering V-neckline and elegant long sleeves. Brightening her monochrome fit, the 47-year-old presenter added a striking coral cover-up, elevating her look with chic gold accessories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond leaves viewers howling after cosying up to Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey

The ITV star rocked a pair of chunky black gladiator sandals to complete her look, the perfect fashion-forward footwear to take any outfit from winter to spring.

Alison's makeup artist Mikey Phillips gave the mother-of-one a jaw-dropping beauty look, amping up the glamour with fluttery false lashes, flawless foundation, rosy blush and chic glossy lip.

She looks fabulous, don't you agree? Looking ageless, Alison styled her hair in a sleek, exaggerated ponytail that cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls.

LOOK: Alison Hammond shares rare photos of her 'baby'

Alison rocked a vibrant coral cover-up on This Morning

Alison has been serving some unmissable looks lately, especially as she covers for This Morning regulars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the Easter break.

Just last week, the star looked incredible in a daring power suit to share an achievement with followers on social media.

SEE: Alison Hammond unveils chic new kitchen transformation

MORE: Alison Hammond celebrates impressive milestone after emotional week - watch

Alison picked up a BAFTA award, sharing a photo alongside the caption: "I mean a @bafta Nomination was not the first thing I thought today was going to bring, I am absolutely BUZZING! Our worth should not be measured with awards and trophies, however I have felt how heavy a Bafta is and would really love it to keep my kitchen door open."

Alison knows how to rock a power suit

Fans were quick to congratulate Alison's achievement – and her lovely outfit. Holly commented: "Congratulations my darlin girl… that Bafta looks so good on you!!!!! … you got this beautiful," while Ruth Langsford added: "Best kitchen doorstop EVER!! Congratulations Babs!" Amanda Holden agreed, saying: "This is fantastic."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.