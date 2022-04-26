Serena Williams twins with daughter Olympia in the cutest outfits - watch Wait till you see their adorable routine!

Serena Williams hasn't only amassed tennis trophies worldwide, she also has one of the most glamourous wardrobes imaginable - and she gets to twin with her gorgeous mini-me daughter!

On Monday, Serena took to Instagram to share a video of herself with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, four. It's impossible not to smile when you see their matching evening outfits transform into cute sleepwear in a short, choreographed routine to the sounds of Pharrell Williams 'Just a Cloud Away.' Serena calls Olympia her bestie in the video captioned, "Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie," which sees them holding hands and moving in sync while wearing matching black tops neatly tucked into bubble skirts.

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia's matching outfit changes

They even accessorized with Mary Jane buckle shoes and a clutch bag each. Then in a delightful twist, as the pair stepped forward and each tapped their toes onto little pink slippers, they were suddenly wearing matching pink night attire.

Serena's video showed off cute evening look

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was among the hundreds of thousands of fans on Instagram who loved the video and raved about how cute they were. Naomi sent lots of red love hearts while fans wrote, "Your lil twin, too cute" and, "Love, love, love." Another fan simply wrote: "Queens."

Playtime in pink pyjamas

As the pair laughed, danced and Olympia leap-frogged over her mother, the youngster appeared to be even more active and energetic than her world tennis champion mother. Serena briefly paused and laughed wearily at whoever was filming, most likely her husband Alexis Ohanian. That is one way to tire out the little one before bedtime!

This isn't the first time that the pair have been seen twinning. Earlier this month Serena blew fans away when she and Olympia wore matching bright pink Balmain dresses while relaxing in an opulent suite in Paris. Serena captioned the photograph, "Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd."

Mother and daughter in pink

Serenas 14.6 million Instagram fans went wild for the pink dresses and Reese Witherspoon commented, "The cutest" with love hearts, Naomi Campbell and Eva Longoria wrote, "Yesssss love this!"

Between her mother's impressive wardrobe and fashion designer friends, we can expect to see little Olympia in some seriously cute outfits as she grows up!

