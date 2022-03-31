﻿
This Morning's Alison Hammond wows in striking blazer as she celebrates incredible achievement

The beloved TV show host looked ever so stylish

Alison Hammond delighted fans with a gorgeous olive-toned look as she celebrated her incredible BAFTAs nomination. The BAFTAs recently released their nominations for the 2022 TV awards, with Alison receiving a nomination for the entertainment performance category, alongside other TV stars Graham Norton and Joe Lycett.

Alison celebrated the achievement in style. The 47-year-old looked radiant wearing a chartreuse-hued maxi blazer and black V-neck T-shirt with ruched detailing as she clasped the gleaming gold BAFTA award with an ecstatic facial expression.

The mother-of-one opted for a glam beauty concoction, consisting of a dark smoky eye, plenty of mascara, powdering of blush and a glossy nude pink lip. She wore her dark hair scraped up into a tight ponytail and accessorised with some silver hoop earrings.

The star shared her achievement with followers on social media, alongside the caption: "I mean a @bafta Nomination was not the first thing I thought today was going to bring, I am absolutely BUZZING! Our worth should not be measured with awards and trophies, however I have felt how heavy a Bafta is and would really love it to keep my kitchen door open."

alison-hammond-bafta

Alison looked lovely as she celebrated the achievement

Fans were quick to congratulate Alison's achievement – and her lovely outfit. Holly Willoughby commented: "Congratulations my darlin girl… that Bafta looks so good on you!!!!! … you got this beautiful," while Ruth Langsford added: "Best kitchen doorstop EVER!! Congratulations Babs!" Amanda Holden agreed, saying: "This is fantastic."

alison-hammond-makeup-look

The TV presenter looked incredible in olive

If you think Alison's longline blazer could make a splendid addition to your spring wardrobe, then we have the piece for you.

Alison recently wowed fans with another radiant look. The TV host debuted a chic emerald green co-ord featuring a matching green longline suit and trousers with split hem detailing, that added another stylish outfit to her colourful fashion inventory.

