Ryan Reynolds shares thoughts on Blake Lively's scene-stealing Met Gala moment

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made quite the striking pair in New York City when they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala.

For this year's theme, "Gilded Glamour and the White Tie," the Hollywood couple showed up in their best outfits while also acting as two of this year's hosts.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds sweetly does Blake Lively's hair

It was Blake who truly stole the show on the carpet with her glistening gown's colorful transformation, and her husband shared his thoughts in a new social media post.

Including several snapshots from the carpet, Ryan wrote adoringly: "Blake changing outfits in a split second on the red carpet was a moment I'll never forget."

He then took the cheeky route with a story of his own, continuing: "I recently changed my moisturizer and feel pretty confident it's more of a slow burn that people will appreciate in time. Like Freaks and Geeks."

The actor was quickly inundated with love from various celebrities who raved over their outfits, with Mariah Carey dropping a slew of heart emojis and David Beckham writing: "Looking good mate you scrub up very well."

Ryan shared his love for Blake's red carpet moment

Jonathan Van Ness commented: "Yall looked sooooo [expletive] cuteeeee," and many of their fans were definitely in agreement.

The Gossip Girl star may have started off the evening in a pink and rose gold couture confection, but halfway up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, the bow of her Atelier Versace dress was "unwrapped" by several waiting assistants to reveal a blue skirt, making for a truly dramatic red carpet surprise.

Blake accessorized her Versace gown with elbow length gloves, (which she also changed from pink to blue) and a decadent tiara which was a nod to the theme of the evening.

Ryan kept his ensemble clean while keeping in the same color palette, opting for a deep brown velvet tuxedo from Ralph Lauren.

Blake's gown transformation was one of the highlights of the 2022 Met Gala red carpet

He paired his ensemble with a white button-down, bow tie, and a pocket watch. And he even accessorized with an Omega watch, what he termed the "most beautiful damn watch I've ever seen."



