Blake Lively wore something you would never expect under her breathtaking cut-out dress The dress - and this secret detail - are iconic.

Blake Lively nearly broke the internet when photos of her surfaced rocking a shimmery pink gown with strappy cutouts to a premiere last night, but there was a hidden detail she shared with fans on Wednesday that no one saw coming.

The Gossip Girl alum uploaded a photo in her Instagram Story that showed her lifting up her stunning Prabal Gurung dress with a smile in a garage outside of the Free Guy premiere in New York City, revealing a pair of pink high top Converse sneakers she was wearing on her feet.

Blake showed off her pink Converse sneakers on her Instagram Story

Blake’s dress was floor-length and covered her shoes, so it wasn’t clear at what point she slipped them on, especially since she tagged Christian Louboutin as her shoe designer on a photo of her dress. But, we loved the relatable moment nevertheless.

While the actress' backless sequined dress was the clear standout of her look, there were so many other whimsical hidden details that Blake revealed in her Story.

Blake's stunning diamond ponytail was wrapped with Lorraine Schwartz jewels

In one photo, Blake showed off her floral-tipped nails and breathtaking diamond rings, and a dazzling gem-encrusted, star-shaped clutch she was palming. She captioned the snap, "Can we talk about @enamelle and these pressed flowers nails plz."

In another, the star revealed a closer look at her braided ponytail, which was wrapped in bling in the form of diamond-embossed Lorraine Schwartz chains. "Diamond pony. That’s also my stage name," she captioned a mirror selfie showing off the look.

The star gave fans a close-up look at her floral nails and dazzling rings

Blake even paid tribute to her trainers after Don Saladino posted a shot of her back and wrote, "Look at that back!! Blake looks insane!! Great Job!!! @Jenny.Campion."

The mom of three reposted it and added: "Thank you @donsaladino and @jenny.campion for kicking my [expletive] and lats. And other muscles I don’t know the name of."

Blake looked incredible in the Prabal Gurung gown

"Thank you to everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible," She captioned another photo of herself on the red carpet.

Although Blake looked like she was the headliner of the film, she was actually on hand to celebrate her husband Ryan’s movie. He stars in the sci-fi comedy flick with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi.

Blake was on hand to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at his Free Guy premiere

Blake and Ryan posed for several photos at the event, and Ryan looked dapper in a tan Brunello Cucinnili suit, a black and white checked button-down shirt, and boots.

