Blake Lively painted the town red as she stepped out in New York City in a stunning new look.

MORE: Blake Lively's iconic $2m engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds holds a special secret

The actress attended an event at the Empire State Building attended by HELLO! and other publications in a gorgeous red mini dress.

The outfit hit her right above the knees and featured red crystal embellishments, along with a large bow detail that doubled as cap sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds sweetly does Blake Lively's hair

The Gossip Girl star made an appearance at the event to turn on the red, white, and blue lights of the monument’s model to signal the return of British travelers to the country.

The event held in New York City on Tuesday featured several British publications that made the first trip to the United States since border restrictions were lifted following the extended lockdown.

RELATED: 23 show-stopping celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms

The actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds recently made waves when the latter opened up about expecting their third child.

Blake stunned in a mini dress at a special New York City event

In an interview with Access, the Free Guy actor talked about what it was like to raise the three daughters he shares with his wife, James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

"I would not have it any other way," he said. "When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know.

"I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five [feet] away," he continued.

MORE: Blake Lively unveils messy kitchen as she whips up decadent dessert

MORE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make incredible charitable donation in wake of Haiti disaster

He shared more thoughts about his situation growing up when on a recent episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, saying: "Our house was a Wiffle house by the time I was a teenager. I mean, there were holes in everything."

The Hollywood power couple are parents to three daughters

"I did live in fear that it [my kids] was going to be boys. ... I'm 100% girl dad," he concluded.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.