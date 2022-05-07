Jesy Nelson turns heads in semi-sheer robe in sensual new photos The former Little Mix star looked amazing

Jesy Nelson isn't shy about showcasing her phenomenal figure – and her latest photos might just be her most revealing yet.

The former Little Mix star posted several images on Instagram of herself from a new photoshoot on Friday, and she left very little to the imagination, rocking a semi-sheer pink chiffon robe with faux fur trim and some lacy white underwear.

Jesy pulled several seductive poses while lounging on a kitchen countertop. In one image, she twirled a piece of bubblegum from her mouth to her finger, and in another, she can be seen licking chocolate off a spoon.

Alongside the array of photos, she wrote: "I want my cake extra icing ima eat it too," before listing the creative team behind the sweet-inspired shoot. Fans could barely contain themselves as they rushed to the comment section to share their amazement over her seductive photos.

"You are unreal, I'm in love!" gushed one fan. A second said: "I'm literally obsessed!" A third added: "OMG Jesy, look at you!" Others were left speechless and could only comment with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Jesy's provocative new shoot left fans in awe

Jesy has been in LA for the last few months working on her solo music after shocking fans when she announced her departure from Little Mix in December 2020.

The 30-year-old star has since spoken out about her decision to leave the girl band, which was formed on The X Factor a decade ago, admitting she found the clothes she was expected to wear triggering for her mental health.

Jesy has found her own style since leaving Little Mix

"Doing a Little Mix shoot was always a terrifying experience for me," she told Glamour magazine last year. "I would dread shoots, I couldn’t sleep the night before because I'd be so anxious about what clothes I had to wear, how I would look compared to the other girls, what people were then going to say."

Jesy has since gone on to find her own unique sense of style, mixing her tomboy aesthetic with ultra-feminine pieces like crop tops and boots.

