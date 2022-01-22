Jesy Nelson reveals health struggle before asking fans for help The former Little Mix star is in LA

Jesy Nelson turned to her army of fans on Saturday to ask for their help after revealing she is suffering with her health.

The former Little Mix star is currently in Los Angeles but confessed she has been in a constant "daze" since her arrival on Wednesday due to some severe jet lag. Jesy admitted she feels like she hasn't slept for three days and is really struggling to get some much-needed shut-eye.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jesy still looked stunning in a silky turquoise nightshirt with a full face of makeup and bouncy curls, despite her lack of sleep.

Addressing her 8.6million followers, she said: "Guys, seriously why is jet lag so disgusting? I feel like I have been awake for a solid three days now.

"I've never felt jet lag this bad; my eyes are literally burning, and I don't even feel like I'm here, I feel like I am just in a daze constantly."

Jesy revealed she hasn't slept well for three days

She added: "I don't know what to do because all I want to do is sleep, and I can't because it's still so early. I don't know what to do."

Asking for any advice on how to help ease her jet lag, Jesy said: "So, if anyone's got any tips on how to overcome the auld jet lag, it would be very much appreciated."

According to the Mayo Clinic, jet lag – also called jet lag disorder – is a temporary sleep problem that can affect anyone who quickly travels across multiple time zones.

Jesy is suffering from jet lag after flying to LA

While jet lag can not be prevented, the NHS suggests getting plenty of natural sunlight in your new destination as it will help your body clock to adjust to a different timezone.

Despite her sleep issues, Jesy is making the most of her time in LA and working on some new music after the success of her first solo single Bad Boyz For Life with Nicki Minaj.

