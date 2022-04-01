Jesy Nelson is an absolute goddess in leather shorts and knee-high boots The former Little Mix star posed up a storm

Jesy Nelson never fails to impress when it comes to her daring fashion, and on Friday she did it once again with a killer ensemble.

The former Little Mix singer resembled a goddess as she posed in a pair of leather shorts, alongside a mint-green turtleneck top that cut off just above her incredibly toned midriff and matching knee-high boots with a large heel, ensuring that she towered over anyone nearby. She finished the spectacular look off with a matching clutch bag and a pair of cyber shades.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson's amazing new look will leave you doing a double-take

Her natural curls flowed down her shoulders as she struck a powerful pose that highlighted her acrylic nails.

"You deserve it," she simply wrote, and her fans immediately fell in love with the gorgeous snap.

"Slayyyyyyyy queen!!!" wrote one, while a second commented: "Thare She Goooo," alongside a string of flame emojis.

A third posted: "HAVE MERCY," while a fourth enthused: "A queen in green," and a fifth added: "Oh wow Jesy you so fiiiineee."

Jesy stunned with her ensemble

Many others hoped that her caption might be a hint towards some new song lyrics, and consider us very excited if that turns out to be the case.

Jesy turned heads last week, as she modelled a barely-there outfit that highlighted her toned physique.

The Boyz songstress posed in a black bra and a pair of denim jeans as she tied her black jumper around her waist. The daring look allowed her to show-off her gym-honed physique and it highlighted her abs.

She finished her look off with a bag and a choker necklace, while she allowed her natural curls to take centre stage as they hid part of her face.

The star always looks amazing

"La nights," she simply captioned the photo, adding a moon emoji at the end.

Her fans were sent into a tailspin over the jaw-dropping photo, as one enthused: "My queen I love you so so much."

A second added: "LA is lucky to have you," while a third impressed follower wrote: "Oooooooo Jesy."

A fourth posted: "You are the vision of paradise," and a fifth commented: "Looking gorgeous babs I’m glad you are having a great time hun."

