Jesy Nelson highlights toned physique with sensational new photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jesy Nelson is one beautiful lady, and on Saturday she stunned her fans as she modelled a barely-there outfit that highlighted her toned physique.

READ: 20 failed celebrity engagements: Jennifer Lopez, Perrie Edwards and more

The former Little Mix singer posed in a black bra and a pair of denim jeans as she tied her black jumper around her waist. The daring look allowed her to show-off her gym-honed physique and it highlighted her abs. A lot of her look carried the logo of Balenciaga, and Jesy suited the style perfectly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson stuns with amazing boxing skills

She finished her look off with a Balenciaga bag and a choker necklace, while she allowed her natural curls to take centre stage as they hid part of her face.

READ: Jesy Nelson reveals health struggle before asking fans for help

WOW: Jesy Nelson looks sensational in daring dungaree outfit

"La nights," she simply captioned the photo, adding a moon emoji at the end.

Her fans were sent into a tailspin over the jaw-dropping photo, as one enthused: "My queen I love you so so much."

A second added: "LA is lucky to have you," while a third impressed follower wrote: "Oooooooo Jesy."

Jesy looked sensational

A fourth posted: "You are the vision of paradise," and a fifth commented: "Looking gorgeous babs I’m glad you are having a great time hun."

Many others were left speechless and posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

SEE: Jesy Nelson stuns with unexpected hair transformation

READ: Jesy Nelson cancels first solo show since leaving Little Mix - details

The star regularly blows her followers away with her show-stopping looks and last month she wowed when she posed with a green neon light next to her in a barely-there bra and a stunning pair of biker trousers.

She also glammed up with a small black jacket and biker boots, and her outfit featured the perfect contrasts with her bottom half featuring striking shades of red sand yellow as opposed to her muted top half.

Elastic bra in black, £150.00, Balenciaga

Jesy wore two stunning necklaces, one featuring a pendant and the other a cross, and wore her luscious hair in natural curls.

She shared several snaps from the shoot, some featured her posing powerfully, while others saw her in a more playful mood as she twirled a finger through her hair.

INSIDE: Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade

WOW: Jesy Nelson turns heads in eye-catching denim jacket

The post sent her fans into overdrive and they were quick to flood the comments with compliments as one enthused: "Slay every day!"

A second said: "You are so loved," while a third added: "How can you be so damn beautiful!! My heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.