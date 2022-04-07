Jesy Nelson turns heads in stunning ensemble – and wow The former Little Mix singer turned up the heat

Jesy Nelson knows how to tease her fans and she did just that on Thursday when she posed in a daring ensemble and asked a tantalizing question.

The former Little Mix star looked stunning on a basketball court as she playfully struck a power pose with one of her feet resting on a basketball. Her outfit was just as daring with a white-patterned bra that matched her bag, and a pair of oversized denim shorts that cut off just underneath her knees. She finished the look with a pretty necklace, and several rings on her fingers.

She had her hair styled in her natural curls, and she looked absolutely beautiful as she posed in the Los Angeles sunshine.

"Who wants to play?" she teasingly wrote, and her fans lapped up the show-stopping photo.

"Omg you beautiful girl," posted one, while a second commented: "Looking gorgeous," and a third enthused: "STUNNING AS ALWAYSSS."

A fourth responded: "What times the match, boo? You hottie," and a fifth said: "Like a little competition."

Jesy hit the courts

Jesy has consistently been wowing her fans with her daring ensembles and earlier this month she looked like a goddess in a mint-green outfit.

The Boyz songstress posed in a pair of leather shorts, alongside a turtleneck top that cut off just above her incredibly toned midriff and matching knee-high boots with a large heel, ensuring that she towered over anyone nearby.

She finished the spectacular look off with a matching clutch bag and a pair of cyber shades.

The star always looks flawless

"Slayyyyyyyy queen!!!" wrote one, while a second commented: "Thare She Goooo," alongside a string of flame emojis.

A third posted: "HAVE MERCY," while a fourth enthused: "A queen in green," and a fifth added: "Oh wow Jesy you so fiiiineee."

