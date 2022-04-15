Jesy Nelson's eye-catching bikini photo leaves fans with questions

Jesy Nelson wowed fans on Thursday when she shared a stunning photo from her ongoing American getaway with her recording team.

The former Little Mix singer looked unbelievable in a tiny yellow bikini top and matching mini skirt as she staged her very own poolside shoot. She completed her look with a pair of clear Perspex high heels, posing with one foot on an inflatable lilo, and accessorised with a chunky gold necklace. Jesy peered out from behind a pair of cat-eye shades and held a can of fizzy pop in one hand.

Another stunning image saw the Boyz singer posing in an inflatable unicorn-shaped ring by the poolside. She captioned the photos: "TAKE THIS AND HYDRATE [expletive]."

Fans were blown away by the post, rushing to the comments section to brand her "stunning" and "gorgeous".

Others, however, thought the caption might be a nod to her long-awaited solo album, which was scheduled to drop last year but has been delayed with no news about the release date as yet.

One asked: "Is the new album coming??," while another questioned the meaning behind Jesy's choice of words, asking: "Lyrics??" A third questioned the singer: "Are you working on new material or on a constant vaycay?"

Jesy shocked fans when she quit Little Mix in December 2020 in a bid to pursue a solo career, leaving former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards to perform their current Confetti tour as a trio before taking a hiatus.

The 30-year-old star has since spoken out about her decision to leave the girl band, who were formed on The X Factor a decade ago, admitting she found the clothes she was expected to wear triggering for her mental health.

"Doing a Little Mix shoot was always a terrifying experience for me," she told Glamour magazine last year. "I would dread shoots, I couldn’t sleep the night before because I’d be so anxious about what clothes I had to wear, how I would look compared to the other girls, what people were then going to say."

Jesy has since gone on to find her own unique sense of style, mixing her tomboy aesthetic with ultra-feminine pieces like crop tops and boots.